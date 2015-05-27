Local Senior Wins Congressional Art Competition - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Local Senior Wins Congressional Art Competition

SALISBURY, Md.- Parkside High School Senior Ye-Jin Han is the winner of the 2015 Congressional Art Competition.

The nationwide competition acknowledges high school artists from each congressional district throughout the Country. Han's chosen oil painting will go on display for a year at the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Andy Harris and a professional artist from the district judged the artwork. Han was very excited to hear the news that she was this years winner. 

"I'm kind of surprised, because I entered last year as well but I placed second. It felt pretty great to know that I have finally you know gotten a piece that was recognized," said Han. 

It will be recognized by many people now in the U.S. Capitol. The painting is a special childhood memory of her and two of her close friends. 

"It's something that comes to me naturally. Even when I'm not thinking I'm always drawing. I'm always doodling.It's just part of who I am now I guess," said Han.

At 18 years old Han plans to attend the Rhode Island School of Design this fall. Han graduates from Parkside High School Saturday in Wicomico County.
