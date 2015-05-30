Workshop on Veterans Benefits to be Held in Glen Burnie Posted: Saturday, May 30, 2015 5:42 AM EDT Posted:



GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) - A workshop to help veterans learn about benefits offered by the Veterans Benefits Administration is being held in Glen Burnie.



The workshop is being hosted by Rep. John Sarbanes on Saturday at the Glen Burnie Improvement Association.



It will offer veterans a chance to get personalized, one-on-one sessions to get information.



The workshop also will give veterans a chance to ask about benefit eligibility requirements. Guidance on applying for benefits also will be offered.





