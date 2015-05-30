Smyrna Drug Investigation Leads to 12 Arrests Posted: Saturday, May 30, 2015 9:16 PM EDT Posted:

SMYRNA, De.- A dozen people were arrested during a two month long narcotics investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics, specifically crack-cocaine. The investigation concluded with a total of 35 criminal charges.



Officers seized approximately 4.1 grams of crack-cocaine, 2.2 grams of marijuana, and prescription pills.



The Smyrna Police Department worked with the Dover Police Department, Clayton Police Department and Kent County Paramedics executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Smyrna, Delaware.



Dimitri Sudler, 38 of Smyrna was arrested and charged with maintaining a drug property four counts of delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition Sudler had two active warrants by the Smyrna Police Department for failure to register or reregister as a sex offender and assault 3rd degree.



Officials say Sudler was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 2 via video phone and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $26,000.00 secured bail.



Also arrested during the investigation was Maurice Plummer, 31, of Smyrna. Plummer was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Officials say Plummer was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 2 via video phone and released on $20,300.00 unsecured bail.



Donald Pierce, 42, of Townsend was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.



Officials say Pierce was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 2 via video phone. Pierce released on $1,200.00 unsecured bail.



The following individuals were also arrested during the two month investigation. Their charges range from possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering.



Howard Bleen, 48, of Smyrna, Delaware.

John Clements, 32, of Clayton, Delaware.

Terry Webb, 44 of Boyerstown, Pennsylvania.

Erik Mchugh, 44, of Smyrna, Delaware.

Zachary Guido, 24, of Smyrna, Delaware.

Ezekiel Sullivan,22, of Smyrna, Delaware.

Matthew Snitch, 30, of Dover, Delaware.

Thomas Fedorkowicz, 34, of Smyrna, Delaware.

Richard Gordon, 45, of Smyrna, Delaware.





