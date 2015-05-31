1 Dead after Car Wreck in Anne Arundel County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) - Maryland State Police say one person was killed in a car wreck on the ramp from Route 50 West to Interstate 97 North in Anne Arundel County.
    
Police say the wreck, which involved just one vehicle with a single occupant inside, occurred at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.
    
Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
    
No further details were immediately available.

