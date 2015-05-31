Delaware Police Investigating Shooting Outside VFW Posted: Sunday, May 31, 2015 7:06 PM EDT Posted:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Veterans of Foreign Wars outpost in Port Penn.



Police say troopers discovered a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso lying in the parking lot of the VFW on West Market Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.



Police say the man was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.



Police say there is no suspect information, and that the investigation is ongoing.



