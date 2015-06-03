Hurlock Boy, 11, Arrested for Stabbing Older Sister with Fillet - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hurlock Boy, 11, Arrested for Stabbing Older Sister with Fillet Knife

Posted:

HURLOCK, Md. –  Authorities say an 11-year-old boy is facing charges after he stabbed his older sister in the arm in Hurlock.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Tuesday at a home in the 6000 block of Jackson Street . Upon arrival, deputies learned an 11-year-old boy had used a fillet knife to stab his 14-year-old sister, leaving a 2-inch wound.

Deputies arrested the boy without incident. He was charged with assault and reckless endangerment and taken into custody by juvenile services.

The victim was treated at Dorchester General Hospital and later released, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

