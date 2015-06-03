Two Arrested for Meth at Millsboro Boat Ramp Posted: Wednesday, June 3, 2015 1:20 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, June 3, 2015 1:20 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Left:Robert Donovan of Houston, Right: Mollie Moxie of Ellendale

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police Troopers arrested two people after they were found with methamphetamine products while parked at a boat ramp near Millsboro.



According to police, a trooper patrolling the Gull Point boat ramp noticed a suspicious vehicle backed along the side bank of the fishing pier around 10:05 p.m. Monday. The trooper says the driver of the red Jeep Cherokee, Robert A. Donovan, 27 of Houston, gave him conflicting stories about why he was parked at the ramp. During a computer check, the trooper discovered that Donovan and his passenger, 24-year-old Mollie L. Moxey of Ellendale, were both wanted on outstanding capiases from Sussex County Courts.



Police say the trooper then searched the vehicle and discovered equipment and component mixtures of the manufacturing stages of Meth, along with key ingredients to make the drug.



Donovan and Moxey were taken to Troop 4 in Georgetown where they were charged with Operating a Clandestine Laboratory, second degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were arraigned at JP3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution and Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $11,500 cash bond.



