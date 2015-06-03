Dover Police Find More Than 1,000 Bags of Heroin During Traffic - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Police Find More Than 1,000 Bags of Heroin During Traffic Stop

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars after police say they discovered more than 1,000 bags of heroin in the car he was driving.

The Dover Police Street Crimes Unit, along with Delaware Probation and Parole, conducted a traffic stop in the area of DuPont Highway and Lakeview Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Monday

While speaking with the driver, identified as 35-year-old Brian C. Poore of Dover, officers said they detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After thoroughly searching the car, officers say they found a smoking device containing burnt marijuana, 1,153 bags (17.295 grams) of heroin, hypodermic needles, a digital scale, and $3,394 in cash.

Police arrested Poore and charged him with possession of heroin in a Tier 5 quantity, possession with the intent to deliver heroin, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. He was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $91,500 cash bond. 

Poore's passenger, 22-year-old Julie Ganley of Dover, was also arrested and charged with possession of heroin in a Tier 5 quantity, possession with the intent to deliver heroin, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $72,500 unsecured bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at www.tipsubmit.com.

