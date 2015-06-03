Police Make Arrest in Salisbury Murder

SALISBURY, Md. – Police have made an arrest in connection with last month's murder of a Salisbury man.

According to investigators with the Maryland State Police and the Salisbury Police Department, Daequan White, 19, of Salisbury, faces several charges including first- and second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old James Skinner, who was shot May 17 at his home on the 1100 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Investigators located White at the home of a relative in Salisbury early Tuesday morning. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Salisbury Police Department for processing. Police said White is currently being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Police are still searching for additional suspects. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore immediately at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.