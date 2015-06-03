Dover Road Closure and Attendance Information for Beau Biden Memorial

DOVER, Del.– The Lying in Honor for Beau Biden will be held at Legislative Hall in Dover on Thursday, June 4, from 1-5 p.m., to allow the public to pay respect to the former Delaware attorney general who died last Saturday of brain cancer.

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the following streets will be closed beginning at 11:30 a.m. Thursday:

- Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd at the intersection of the Family Court Building

- Federal Street from East Water Street to North Street

- Federal Street from North Street to Loockerman Street

- Legislative Avenue from East Water Street to Loockerman Street

- Duke of York Street from Legislative Avenue to Federal Street

- William Penn Street from Federal Street to Legislative Avenue

DART's local bus service around Legislative Hall and the Route 301 will be on detour for the entire day. Customers can go to www.dartfirststate.com or call 1-800-652-DART (3278) for additional information.

A complimentary shuttle service will be offered by DART First State for those wishing to pay their respects at Legislative Hall. Buses will pick up passengers at the south end of the Blue Hen Corporate Center on the Bay Road side. Buses will begin transporting passengers from the Blue Hen Corporate Center to Legislative Hall at 12:30 p.m. until approximately 5 p.m.

Officials said it is "highly recommended" that those wishing to attend, use the shuttle provided by DART since parking will be limited and roads will be closed around Legislative Hall.

Those using the public transportation from the Blue Hen Mall are encouraged to leave baggage in their personal vehicles as there will be security checks entering Legislative Hall. All attendees will go through airport-like security and should bring as few personal items as possible. No bags, backpacks, sharp objects, umbrellas, liquid, or signs will be allowed in the venue.

Buses can accommodate wheel chairs and other mobility devices, officials said.