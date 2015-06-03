Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery Outside Dover Apartment Complex

Delaware State Police say they arrested more than 40 people after a drug investigation in Greenwood, DE.More
Maryland State Police's Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying someone who they say is a person of interest in a Salisbury 2017 homicide.More
The historic Harcum farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems. Sunday afternoon, the family who runs the farm hosted a fundraiser to help pay some of the farm's debt. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, the family hoped that the community could come together to help save their farm.More
WBOC forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018.More
