Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery Outside Dover Apartment Complex

Posted:

By Alex Flum

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a late Tuesday night armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Woodmill Apartments located at 1300 S. Farmview Drive.

According to police, the 59-year-old male victim said that while he was getting out of his car, he was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded money and displayed what appeared to be a firearm. Police said the suspect held the victim at gunpoint, taking his credit cards, keys and a small sum of money. He soon after fled the scene in a car.

The suspect was described as between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants and possibly a scarf.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

