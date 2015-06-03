South Carolina Man Arrested in Attempted Bank Robbery in Milford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

South Carolina Man Arrested in Attempted Bank Robbery in Milford

Posted: Updated:
Peter Harrison Peter Harrison
 MILFORD, Del. – Milford Police arrested and charged a South Carolina man in connection to a bank robbery attempt at Artisan's Bank Wednesday morning.

According to police, Peter A. Harrison, 65, of Gaston, South Carolina, entered Artisan's Bank and demanded $100 bills from one of the employees. Police say Harrison was not inside the bank to make a transaction and demanded the money numerous times, using profane language and obscene gestures before leaving the bank empty-handed.

Police say Harrison made statements about killing one of the employees to detectives. He was arrested in the parking lot of Wawa just after leaving the bank.

Harrison was charged with attempted robbery second degree, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. He was arraigned and committed to SCI in default of $6,500 secured bond.


  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices