South Carolina Man Arrested in Attempted Bank Robbery in Milford Wednesday, June 3, 2015 3:48 PM EDT

MILFORD, Del. – Milford Police arrested and charged a South Carolina man in connection to a bank robbery attempt at Artisan's Bank Wednesday morning.



According to police, Peter A. Harrison, 65, of Gaston, South Carolina, entered Artisan's Bank and demanded $100 bills from one of the employees. Police say Harrison was not inside the bank to make a transaction and demanded the money numerous times, using profane language and obscene gestures before leaving the bank empty-handed.



Police say Harrison made statements about killing one of the employees to detectives. He was arrested in the parking lot of Wawa just after leaving the bank.



Harrison was charged with attempted robbery second degree, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. He was arraigned and committed to SCI in default of $6,500 secured bond.





