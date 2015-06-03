Butler, Kaliakin, Koch to Serve as Washington College Men's Soccer Captains

CHESTERTOWN, Md. -- Seniors Jack Butler (Potomac, Md./Winston Churchill) and Chris Koch (Hadley, Mass./Hopkinton Academy) and junior Dimitri Kaliakin (Landenberg, Pa./Salesianum [Del.]) will serve as the captains of the Washington College men's soccer team for the 2015 season.





Butler, who missed the entirety of the 2014 season due to injury, started 13 games and scored two goals on five shots in 2013 after starting all 15 games and recording one shot as a freshman in 2012. A defender, He was named Shoreman of the Week on October 29th, 2013.



Koch, another defender, has appeared in 11 career games over his first three years with the Shoremen, including a career-best five last season. He has two career shots and one career assist to his credit.



Kaliakin, a midfielder, led the Shoremen with seven assists and also scored one goal on 18 shots while making 15 starts in 16 games last fall on his way to All-Centennial Conference second-team and Team MVP honors. As a freshman in 2013, he had four assists and 22 shots while starting all 17 games. He was named Shoreman of the Week on September 9th, 2014.



The Shoremen will open their 2015 season Tuesday, September 1st, with a 4:00 p.m. non-conference game at Gwynedd Mercy.



