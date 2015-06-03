Man Shot in Leg Outside of Elks Lodge Posted: Wednesday, June 3, 2015 4:32 PM EDT Posted:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Dover Police say a man was injured in a drive-by shooting near the Elks Lodge on Kirkwood Street.



It happened about 12:25 a.m. Monday. Officers say the victim and several other people were standing outside of the lodge when a car drove past.



Authorities say someone from inside the car fired three rounds at the people. One man was hit by one of the bullets.



Police say a relative drove the man to a hospital.