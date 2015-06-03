Local Boy Battling Rare Bone Cancer Posted: Wednesday, June 3, 2015 4:33 PM EDT Posted:

SALISBURY, Md.-Cameron Kaelin was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma last November. The 10 year old Salisbury Christian School student has the rare form of bone cancer in his foot.



Although he had chemotherapy on Tuesday he sat down with WBOC Wednesday with a smile on his face.



Kaelin said it's been a scary six months.



"From surgeries and chemo, and you have to get shots and they have to draw blood too," said Kaelin.



Kaelin has already endured 14 rounds of chemo and had part of his foot amputated. The avid soccer player said it has all been a challenge and he's looking forward to just being a kid again.



'I'm looking forward to it so I can go back to playing sports and stuff like that," said Kaelin.



Kaelin's father Ross is looking forward to seeing his son's life return to normal as well.



"It's humbling to watch your 10 year old son face something you're not sure you could handle. You watch your 10 year old son kind of look cancer in the face, and you know he's the one who's had to have all the chemo. He's the one who's had to have the surgeries and you have to sit back and watch that," said Ross Kaelin.



Sunday June 7th Caring for Kaelin's Community Picnic will be held at Delmarva Evangelistic Church from 3-6 p.m. to help raise money for the family's medical costs and trips to Philadelphia.



The picnic will feature live entertainment and many other activities including volleyball, and a bounce house. It will also include a silent auction with weekend getaways, local restaurant gift certificates, Delmarva Shorebirds tickets, and much more.



Tickets are being sold for $10 a person or $35 per family. They can be purchased in advance from the Salisbury Christian School or the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore.