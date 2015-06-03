Man Accused of Cutting Another at Dover Speedway

, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Dover Police say a man cut another man after someone threw a beer can at him at a campground at Dover International Speedway.It happened about 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Officers say 39-year-old Christopher Martin of Felton was riding by a group of people on his motorcycle when someone threw a beer can at him.Authorities say Martin argued with people in the group, pulled out a box cutter-style knife and cut a man on his arm.The victim was treated and released from Kent General.Martin is charged with 2nd-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and criminal mischief under $1,500.00

Martin was arrested and released after he posted a $25,250.00 secured bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at www.tipsubmit.com.