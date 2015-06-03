Man Accused of Cutting Another at Dover Speedway - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Accused of Cutting Another at Dover Speedway

Posted:
Christopher Martin, 39, of Felton Christopher Martin, 39, of Felton
DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Dover Police say a man cut another man after someone threw a beer can at him at a campground at Dover International Speedway.

It happened about 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Officers say 39-year-old Christopher Martin of Felton was riding by a group of people on his motorcycle when someone threw a beer can at him.

Authorities say Martin argued with people in the group, pulled out a box cutter-style knife and cut a man on his arm.

The victim was treated and released from Kent General.

Martin is charged with 2nd-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and criminal mischief under $1,500.00

Martin was arrested and released after he posted a $25,250.00 secured bond. 

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at www.tipsubmit.com.



