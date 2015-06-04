Md. Man Convicted of Salisbury Rape - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Man Convicted of Salisbury Rape

Andrew Hull
SALISBURY, Md. - A Maryland man was convicted Tuesday of rape and sodomy of a woman in Salisbury.

Wicomico County State's Attorney Matt Maciarello says 25-year-old Andrew Hull, of Walkersville, Md., was convicted by a Wicomico County Jury Tuesday of second-degree rape, sodomy and other related charges. 

Maciarello says an investigation by the Salisbury Police Department revealed that on November 1, 2014, Hull attended a party hosted by the victim at her home. Police said Hull had sex with the victim without her consent. Hull was taken into custody after the verdict and sentencing had been deferred for a pre-sentence investigation, according to Maciarello.

Maciarello commended the Salisbury Police Department, Det. Thompsen for their work in the investigation and prosecution of the case.

