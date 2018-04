Person of Interest Sought in Dover Armed Robbery

, Del. - Dover Police are searching for information on a person of interest in an armed robbery outside a Dover apartment complex.Tuesday night, police say a 59-year-old male victim said he was getting out of his car in the parking lot of the Woodmill Apartments on Farmview Drive, when he was approached by a man who demanded money, then held him at gunpoint, eventually taking the man's credit cards, keys, and some cash. He soon after fled the scene in a car, police say.Police released surveillance photos Wednesday of a woman who attempted to use the victim's credit card at the Royal Farms in Hartly, Delaware. The photos show a woman at the front counter, as well as the car that she drove off in.At this time, police do not yet know the connection between the robbery suspect and this woman, and at this point they say she is not a suspect, merely a person of interest.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at www.tipsubmit.com