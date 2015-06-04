Work Release Workers Now in Custody in Delaware

Del.- The Delaware Department of Correction announced that two offenders who previously left their supervision of the Bureau of Community Corrections have been taken into custody.

On October 31, 2005, police say 33-year-old Gerald Evans, of Smyrna, failed to return to the Sussex County Community Corrections Center from an authorized job seeking pass and a warrant for his arrest was subsequently issued. Investigators say Evans was arrested by Virginia authorities last month, was extradited to Delaware Wednesday by State Detectives from the Attorney General's office, and is currently being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 secured bail for the offense of Escape After Conviction.



In a separate case, on July 21, 2014, police say 29-year-old Michelle Chalmers, of Bridgeville, failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center from an authorized work pass and a warrant for her arrest was issued. Police say Chalmers was apprehended during a motor vehicle stop by the Millsboro Police Department on May 30, 2015. Investigators say she was taken to Baylor Women's Correctional Institution where she remains held, pending a hearing for Violation of Probation charges, related to her earlier conviction for obtaining a controlled substance and forgery and on $13,400 cash bail for the new offenses of escape after conviction and multiple driving offenses.