Plan for 513 Housing Units Near Middletown Approved

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) - New Castle County has approved plans for a 132-acre development with 513 housing units near Middletown.

The plans for the new Winchelsea subdivision call for a mix of 359 homes, including single-family detached, village, twin and townhome units. The plan also calls for 154 apartments situated in 14 three-story apartment buildings. The subdivision ties into the Bayberry development and a planned shopping center north of Boyds Corner Road.

Forecasts show southern New Castle County as the state's fastest-growing area. Developers are preparing to fill that need with nearly 10,000 approved, but unbuilt housing units in the county's two southern council districts.

Plans were first introduced for Winchelsea in 2008.