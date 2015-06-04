Power Back on for Thousands in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md.- Both Delmarva Power and Choptank Electric Co-Operative reported numerous outages in Somerset County Thursday morning.

As of 8:26 a.m., Delmarva Power has listed that power is restored for thousands of people in the Crisfield area.

It had listed on its website,1,349 customers didn't have power near Lawsonia. There was about another thousand people without power near Crisfield as well, but that has since been resolved.

As of 8 a.m., Choptank Electric reported power was restored; after about 1,000 people were listed without power north of Westover and south of Kingston.

There is no word yet about what caused these outages.

The outages were first reported around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.