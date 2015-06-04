Cambridge House Fire Ruled Arson

, Md.- Authorities say a Wednesday morning fire that ruined a Cambridge home was intentionally set.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the two-alarm blaze occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at the two story home located at 1207 Race St. It took 35 firefighters from the Rescue, Trappe and Linkwood fire companies approximately an hour to get the fire under control.

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators ruled the fire arson and said it started on the front porch. A smoke alarm was present but it did not activate, authorities said.

The Cambridge Police Department is assisting in the investigation and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office at (410) 713-3780.