Lincoln Woman Arrested for Fifth DUI Offense - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lincoln Woman Arrested for Fifth DUI Offense

HARRINGTON, Del.– Harrington police say they arrested  a Lincoln woman after she was found driving under the influence of alcohol for the fifth time.

According to police, while on patrol at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle on Benjamin Street near Center Street for a traffic violation. Officers identified the driver as Robin L. Evans, 54, of Lincoln. 

Police said that officers detected a strong odor of alcohol, Evans was taken into custody and transported to the Harrington Police Department where standard field sobriety tests were administered. 

A computer check revealed that Evans had four previous DUI convictions dating back to 2000, police said. 

Evans was charged with her fifth offense of driving under the influence, failure to have identification in possession and driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $5,750 secured bond.

