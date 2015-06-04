Woman Charged in Salisbury Theft

By Alex Flum

, Md.- A Seaford, Del. woman was arrested Wednesday following accusations that she stole a watch from a Salisbury home and then tried to pawn it.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said Caroline Rose Thompson, 24, was charged with theft: $1,000-$10,000. According to investigators, Thompson took a watch valued at $3,000 from a home on Jersey Road and then attempted to sell it at a local pawn shop.

Following her arrest on the aforementioned charge, Thompson was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.