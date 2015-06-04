Petco Takes 'Full Responsibility' For Dog's Grooming Death - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Petco Takes 'Full Responsibility' For Dog's Grooming Death

Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Petco has accepted responsibility for the death of a 2-year-old dog that was being groomed at a suburban Richmond store.

The pet supply chain said in a written statement Thursday that it takes "full responsibility" and has fired the employees directly involved in the incident for not following proper procedures. The company also said it will remove the kind of dryers used on the golden retriever, Colby, and will reinforce its training with groomers in all of its stores next week.

Allison Marks of Powhatan County dropped Colby off for a regular grooming Saturday. She told media outlets that when she called to check on her dog, she was summoned to a nearby animal clinic where a veterinarian told her he believed Colby had died of a heat stroke.

