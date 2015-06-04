Police Look for Links Between Assistant, DC Exec's Slaying Posted: Thursday, June 4, 2015 10:52 PM EDT Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police are searching for evidence that would link an assistant of a slain corporate executive to the killings of the executive, his wife, their 10-year-old son, and their housekeeper inside their Washington mansion, court documents show.



Police obtained a search warrant for a vehicle belonging to the 28-year-old assistant, a driver for Savvas Savopoulos who told police he delivered $40,000 in cash to the family's house while they were being held for ransom before they were slain.



According to the warrant, which was obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, investigators were looking for "evidence related to the murder of the four decedents," including "forensic and physical evidence linking (the assistant) to this offense."



The assistant has not been identified as a suspect. The documents identify him by name, but the AP is not doing so because he has not been charged with a crime.



The search of the assistant's car yielded a laptop computer, external hard drives, two backpacks and his passport, among other items, the documents show.



Daron Wint, 34, is the only suspect who has been identified in the mysterious and brazen slayings, which put a wealthy Washington neighborhood on edge. Police have said Savopoulos, 46; his wife, Amy, 47; their 10-year-old son, Philip; and a housekeeper, Veralicia Figueroa, were held captive for up to 18 hours before they were killed and their house was set on fire last month. All the victims suffered sharp force injuries, according to police.



Savopoulos was the CEO of American Iron Works, a construction-materials supplier based in Hyattsville, Maryland. Wint is a welder who once worked for American Iron Works, according to police. He was arrested a week after the slayings. Four other people who were with Wint when he was arrested were detained briefly, but they were released without charges and have not been identified.



Police have said in court documents that they believe more than one person was involved in the crime.



Lt. Sean Conboy, a District of Columbia police spokesman, declined to comment Thursday on whether investigators consider the assistant a suspect or know his whereabouts.



The assistant has not spoken publicly about the case. His cellphone was not accepting calls on Thursday. His father hung up on a reporter when reached on Thursday.



The assistant's car was found a block from the Savopoulouses' house after the slayings, the documents show.



Police also allege in the documents that the assistant changed his story about when and how he delivered the money. At first, he told police that Savopoulos had called him on the morning of May 14 and asked him to deliver the $40,000. But he later told police that he had received a text message from Savopoulos the previous evening asking him to deliver the cash, according to the documents.



The assistant also told police initially that he had received the cash in a manila envelope, but he later said he received the cash in bundles and placed it in a manila envelope when he left it inside a car in the Savopouloses' garage, the documents show.

