Sen. Cardin to Attend Discussion on Baltimore Unrest

BALTIMORE (AP) - Sen. Ben Cardin is scheduled to attend a discussion with members of communities directly affected by rioting in Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray.

Cardin is scheduled to attend the discussion on Friday in Baltimore.

Local residents and business owners of the Matthew A. Henson Neighborhood Association will lead the discussion with Cardin to talk about how to spur a sustained recovery for their community.

Cardin says he'll work to ensure that the federal government addresses the immediate aftermath of the rioting, as well as underlying causes of urban decay.