Delaware Lawmakers Scrutinize Economic Development Office

DOVER, Del. (AP) - State lawmakers have introduced a bill aimed at strengthening accountability within the Delaware Economic Development Office.

The legislation introduced this week conforms with the recommendation of a legislative review committee that the cabinet agency be required to develop a comprehensive state plan for economic development every five years, and to submit annual reports detailing its objectives and strategies. The office also would have to hold public meetings to accept input on its plan.

The bill mandates that DEDO's comprehensive plan include identifying business sectors with potential growth and strategies to encourage business creation, expansion and relocation.

It also requires an analysis of the return on investment produced through the state's Strategic Fund, which provides millions of dollars in grants and loans each year to attract and keep businesses in Delaware.