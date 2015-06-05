Delmarva Power Gives Water Sport Electric Safety Tips - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delmarva Power Gives Water Sport Electric Safety Tips

 NEWARK, Del. – Delmarva Power is stressing the importance of water sport electric safety as the summer season heats up. 

The company is sharing the following tips about water sports:

    Avoid entering the water when launching or loading your boat or Jet Ski, since docks or boats can leak electricity into the water and cause the water to be electrified.

    Check the location of nearby power lines before boating, fishing or swimming. Always keep your boat at least ten feet from nearby power lines.

    If you feel a tingle while swimming, get out as quickly as possible,but avoid using metal objects like ladders to do so. The tingle may mean the water is electrified. Notify the owner of the property where you are swimming immediately so that power to the facility can be turned off until a proper inspection has been completed and the area has been cleared.

    Schedule routine inspections of your boat's electrical system. Make sure that it is upgraded by a certified marine electrician to be sure it meets local and state safety code and standards. 

    Have ground fault circuit interrupters (CFGI) installed on your boat and urge marina and dock owners to install them as well. Test them once a month. 

    Use “UL-Marine Listed” portable CFCIs to decrease the chances of shock or electrocution when using electricity near water. 

    Consider having equipment leakage circuit interrupters (ELCI) installed on boats to protect nearby swimmers from potential electricity leakage into surrounding water.

    Make sure all shore or marine power cords, plugs, receptacles and extension cords have been tested by independent safety science companies. 

    Avoid using cords that are frayed or damaged or that have had the prongs removed or altered since they could result in electrical shock or electrocution. 

    Immediately turn off the power supply at the electricity panel if you question the safety of your boat or Jet Ski's electrical system. Do not turn it back on until a qualified electrician has checked it.

    Never stand or swim in water when turning off electrical devices or switches. 

    Notify the marina owner if you find any electrical safety hazards so they can be fixed. 

     For more information, visit www.delmarva.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/delmarvapower and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/delmarvaconnect

