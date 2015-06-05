Search on for Missing DAFB Airman

, Del.- Officials at Dover Air Force Base say multiple agencies are searching for a missing airman.

According to the base's 436th Airlift Wing Facebook page, the base is working with Security Forces, the Office of Special Investigations, and Delaware State Police to locate 20-year-old Airman First Class Ceasar Rack.

A flyer from "Missing Warrior Alert" that is circulating on social media indicates Rack was last seen at the BX at Dover at around 5 p.m. May 31.

Anyone with information about Rack's whereabouts is asked to call (302) 677-6664.