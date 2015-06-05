Traffic Info for Beau Biden Viewing and Funeral in Wilmington

The body of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden lies in honor at St. Padua Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, where a public viewing is being held Friday with a memorial Mass to be held the following day. (Photo: WBOC)

People wait in line outside Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic in Wilmington where the public viewing of Beau Biden was being held Friday. (Photo: WBOC)

WILMINGTON, Del.- The public viewing for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden will be held at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 901 North DuPont Street in Wilmington on Friday from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Biden will be held the following day at Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m.

According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, DART's local bus service in Wilmington will be on detour for both days. Customers can go to DART First State or call 1-800-652-DART (3278) for additional information.

A complimentary shuttle service will be offered by DART First State for those wishing to pay their respects. Buses will depart from Salesianum High School, 1801 North Broom Street in Wilmington. On Friday, buses will begin transporting passengers from 10:30 a.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 6, buses will begin transporting passengers from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

It is highly recommended that those wishing to attend, use the shuttle provided by DART since parking will be limited and roads will be closed around Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church.

Those using the public transportation from the Salesianum High School are encouraged to leave baggage in their personal vehicles as there will be security checks entering the church. All attendees will go through airport-like security and should bring as few personal items as possible. No bags, backpacks, sharp objects, umbrellas, liquid, or signs will be allowed in the venue.

Buses can accommodate wheel chairs and other mobility devices.

In addition, the Wilmington Police Department is advising motorists of several parking restrictions and street closures that will be in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The following list of parking restrictions is in reference to no parking at all:

- Union Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 9th Street

- Lincoln Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 9th Street

- Scott Street from Howland Street to 10th Street

- DuPont Street from Howland to Pennsylvania Avenue

- 9th Street from Union Street to DuPont Street

St. Francis Hospital has offered free parking in its garage located at West 7th Street and N. DuPont Street beginning Saturday for area residents affected by the no parking restrictions.

The street closures will be in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday. The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:

- DuPont Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Howland Street

- 10th Street from Clayton Street to Union Street

- Howland Street from DuPont Street to Lincoln Street

- Scott Street from 8th Street to 11th Street

Police said motorists should expect delays and traffic will most likely be affected throughout surrounding areas of the City of Wilmington.

For more information, click here.