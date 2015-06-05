Last Day at Old Bennett Middle School

"It's hard to believe that in 2015 that I've never taught in air conditioning, so I am looking forward to some AC. And heat. That's good, you know, in the winter and the summer," said Hammer.

Md. - While most of the students in Wicomico County are not finished school for nearly two more weeks, students and teachers at Bennett Middle School wrapped up their school year on Friday.Students and teachers had to make Friday their last day as the district prepares to move over to the brand new Bennett Middle School at the start of the next school year on August 31st. In the school on Friday, there was excitement in the air not only over the final day of school but about the chance to learn and teach in the new school in a couple of months.Band Director Gary Hammer has taught for 38 years, 27 of them at Bennett Middle School. Hammer's final year will be the upcoming school year and it will be the first time in his nearly 40 year career that he gets to teach without having to rely on giant fans to keep him cool.

Students WBOC spoke with on Friday also said air conditioning is what they are most looking forward to next school year. However, there were some over things that had them excited as well.

"The new state of the art technology and it will be very high tech," said 6th grader Marvin Li.



"I'm looking forward to like, full lockers. And it just looks cool," added James Jackson, who is also in 6th grade.

There may even be a few things students will miss about the old building.

"Maybe just the point that it's old, I guess, and saying you went to the school that your dad went too," said Raegan Porter, who will be making the jump to 7th grade.

Friday was the final bell for the old Bennett Middle School and the building won't be around for much longer. The Wicomico County council recently approved the contract for phase three of the project. Tearing down the old school and building athletic fields on the site. There is no set date, as of yet, for demolition but district officials tell WBOC the demolition should begin late this summer in Wicomico County.



