Chesapeake Christian Students Release Terrapins Into the Wild

Md.- Two months ago, we at Chesapeake Christian School in Easton. They were raising three diamondback terrapins, planning to release them into the wild. That day has finally come.After a short walk to the beach on Kent Island, the students were given a lesson on turtles by a member of the Terrapin Institute. The institute provides classrooms across Maryland with terrapins to raise them in a safe environment. Then all three turtles, named Buddy, Bubbles, and Bobby-Jo, along with some cousins were released."They grew a lot in the last month. This is our first time releasing them into the wild I always had them delivered to the Terrapin Institute," said teacher Lori Marsh.The students said it was bittersweet, a mix of sadness and happiness to watch the terrapins disappear into the waves. But the Terrapin Institute says the head start these students gave these turtles to grow big and strong will help them avoid predators in the Chesapeake Bay.