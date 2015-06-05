Locals Concerned About Cybersecurity Following Federal Breach Posted: Friday, June 5, 2015 6:10 PM EDT Posted:

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- John Sydnor, owner of Snappers Restaurant in Cambridge, says the amount of information flowing through his registers and the internet now is far more than it was when he opened 21 years ago.



"My business runs 90 percent on credit cards, and with this thing that's happened, several things that have happened, it's scary. My POS system is on the internet and my credit card information can be taken, and that's what I live with are the credit cards," said Sydnor.



Sydnor relies on the company that runs the system to provide security. For the thousands of Bay Country Communications customers, they rely on Brian Roche to keep them safe. He fights off at least one attack a day on their network.



"We haven't seen any breaches, but we have seen a lot of attempts. A lot of it comes from other countries. I hate to say it but we see a lot come from China and Russia. But it can come from anywhere," said Roche.



Sure enough, a chart on his computer shows an attack was blocked on Friday. Another list shows all the attempts to get in, with countries like Israel, Latvia, and people right here at home trying to break in.



Roche says Bay Country has invested a lot in security. He says everyone can be a target, but larger companies and the government face the biggest threat.



"If you stay off the radar and do what you can, then you just hope that your information, that companies like us do our best to protect you," said Roche.





