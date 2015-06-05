General, VP's Children to Eulogize Beau Biden at Funeral Posted: Friday, June 5, 2015 8:56 PM EDT Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The former top U.S. commander in Iraq will be among those eulogizing former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden on Saturday.



Beau Biden was the eldest son of Vice President Joe Biden. He died last weekend of brain cancer.



The vice president's office says Gen. Ray Odierno will deliver a eulogy and present the Legion of Merit to Beau Biden. The honor is bestowed on U.S. military members for exceptionally meritorious service. Biden's office says Beau Biden was deployed in Iraq while Odierno was commanding general and says the two developed a relationship.



Two of the vice president's surviving children, Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, will also deliver eulogies for their brother. It was previously announced that President Barack Obama would deliver a eulogy during the funeral in Wilmington, Delaware.

