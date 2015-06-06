Bicyclist Critically Injured in Rehoboth Beach Crash

, Del.- Delaware State Police say a bicyclist critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday night north of Rehoboth Beach.

Troopers said that shortly before 9 p.m., a 19-year-old Ukrainian woman was riding a bicycle and attempting to cross DE Route 1 (Coastal Highway) in an eastbound direction at the intersection of Miller Road, just north of Rehoboth Beach. As the bicyclist began to cross the southbound lanes of the roadway, troopers said she was struck by a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire, which was being operated by Daniel L. Furr Jr., 30, of Dover, and which was traveling in the center lane of DE Rt. 1 with a green traffic signal. The force of the impact threw the bicyclist into the left hand lane of the road where she came to rest. Furr was able to bring his vehicle to a controlled stop in the bus lane of southbound Route 1.

The 19-year-old victim was removed from the scene by Emergency Medical Services and transported to the Beebe Medical Center where she was admitted in critical condition. The victim's name is not being released at this time pending the notification of her next of kin.

Police said Furr, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.