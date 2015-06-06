Bicyclist Critically Injured in Rehoboth Beach Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bicyclist Critically Injured in Rehoboth Beach Crash

Posted:
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police say a bicyclist critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday night north of Rehoboth Beach.

Troopers said that shortly before 9 p.m., a 19-year-old Ukrainian woman was riding a bicycle and attempting to cross DE Route 1 (Coastal Highway) in an eastbound direction at the intersection of Miller Road, just north of Rehoboth Beach. As the bicyclist began to cross the southbound lanes of the roadway, troopers said she was struck by a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire, which was being operated by Daniel L. Furr Jr., 30, of Dover, and which was traveling in the center lane of DE Rt. 1 with a green traffic signal. The force of the impact threw the bicyclist into the left hand lane of the road where she came to rest. Furr was able to bring his vehicle to a controlled stop in the bus lane of southbound Route 1.

The 19-year-old victim was removed from the scene by Emergency Medical Services and transported to the Beebe Medical Center where she was admitted in critical condition. The victim's name is not being released at this time pending the notification of her next of kin.

Police said Furr, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices