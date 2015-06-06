Del. State Police Investigating Dollar General Robbery

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Wilmington.

Police say it happened Friday around 8 a.m. when a male suspect entered the store at 2400 Kirkwood Highway. State Police say the suspect was armed with a gun and confronted a female clerk to demand money from the store's cash register. The clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of money and the man fled. Troopers said the store employee was not injured.

Police described the suspect as tall with a thin build and light complexion. They say the man was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jacket, dark pants and dark shoes with a mask covering his face.