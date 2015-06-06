Teen Bicyclist Killed in Crash with Car in Rehoboth Beach - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Teen Bicyclist Killed in Crash with Car in Rehoboth Beach

Posted: Updated:

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (WBOc/AP)- A 19-year-old bicyclist has died after a crash involving a car in Rehoboth Beach.

Delaware State Police said the crash happened Friday just before 9 p.m. as Nadiia Misa, of Ukraine, was attempting to cross Coastal Highway in an eastbound direction at the intersection of Miller Road. Police said the woman was struck by a car as she attempted to cross the road and that the car had a green signal. The force of the impact threw the bicyclist into the left hand lane of the road where she came to rest, troopers said. 

Troopers said the driver of the car was wearing his seatbelt and not injured.

The teen was taken to Beebe Medical Center in critical condition and died Saturday morning.   

