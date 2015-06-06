Three Injured in Two Shootings in Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Police in Dover say they're investigating after a shooting took place in the parking lot of the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino.

Police say they were called around 1:45 a.m. Saturday to the hotel for a large fight. Police say when they arrived they observed a large crowd with several individuals fighting. Police say during the incident a 26-year-old was shot twice in the torso and was taken to the hospital in stable but serious condition.

Police say the shooting followed a private "All White Clothing" party at the casino.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is an unknown black male.

Just one hour after that shooting, Dover Police responded to a shooting that left two people wounded at the IHOP restaurant on S. Little Creek Road.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:55 a.m., when a fight occurred in the parking lot of the restaurant. Police believe that the subjects involved in the fight were previously at the Dover Downs Casino party.

During the fight, multiple shots were fired, striking a 33-year-old male and a 23-year-old female. The female was treated and released from Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, and the male is in stable, but serious condition.

Detectives are investigating the possibility of both shootings being related.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.