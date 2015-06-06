WBOC Wins 9 Awards in AP Contest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

WBOC Wins 9 Awards in AP Contest

OCEAN CITY, Md.- WBOC-TV and WBOC.com are proud to announce the station won nine awards in this year's Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Contest.

The following awards were presented to WBOC and WBOC.com at CAPBA's annual awards banquet held Saturday evening at the Dunes Manor Hotel in Ocean City:

- Outstanding News Operation of the Year

- Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: “Controversial Oyster Restoration Project Kicks Off in the Little Choptank River”

- Outstanding Spot News Reporting: "Antares Rocket Explosion" 

- Best of Show: "Antares Rocket Explosion"

- Outstanding Enterprise Reporting: "Back From the Dead: The Heroin Antidote"

- Outstanding Feature or Human Interest Story: "A Hand up, Not a Handout: HALO Opens Men's Shelter" 

- Outstanding Sports Feature: "The Heartbeat of the Lions" 

- Video Journalist/One Man Band Reporter: Michael Chesney

- Outstanding Website: “WBOC.com

Saturday's ceremony honored radio and television stations in Maryland, Delaware and Washington.

