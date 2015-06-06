Beau Biden Remembered as a Family Man at his Funeral

WILMINGTON, De.-Saturday more than 1,000 people packed Saint Anthony of Padua for an emotional funeral for former Attorney General Beau Biden.

The service started as an Honor Guard played bagpipes and marched to the entrance of Saint Anthony, leading the hearse carrying the body of Joseph Robinette Beau Biden.

Hundreds of people stood outside the church waiting as the Biden family approached somberly, the Vice President holding his son's wife Hallie.

As the family waited for Beau's casket to be taken from the hearse the Vice President reached over and comforted his Grandson Hunter.

Then moments later the family walked into the church behind the casket, and moved toward the alter. The touching song from the musical Les Miserables "Bring him Home" played.

Saint Anthony typically seats 1,000 people for a Catholic mass, but for this service extra seats were added to handle the large crowd that included President Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Beau served as a member of the Delaware National Guard. He served a year long tour in Iraq during that time.

General Ray Odierno, the former top U.S. Commander in Iraq spoke of his character.

"I was able to witness first hand Beau's incredible character. One principle with deep moral and ethical roots. He understood the importance of maintaining trust with his fellow soldiers, and with the public to gain justice and the victims he fought so hard for," said General Odierno.

Odierno awarded Beau with the Legion of Merit Award. The award is given to those who perform outstanding achievements in the Military.

President Obama delivered a eulogy.

The President said, "Beau did not have a mean bone in his body. The cruelty he'd endured in his life didn't make him hard, it made him compassionate, empathetic. But it did make him abhor bullies."

Beau Biden prosecuted one of the worst pedophiles in American history. Part of his lasting legacy is his work on the Bradley case while he served as Attorney General.

In 2009 former Delaware Pediatrician Earl Bradley was arrested, and two years later found guilty of sexually assaulting scores of young patients at his office in Sussex county.

Bradley is serving 14 life sentences after that case meaning Biden's work ensured he would not be in a position to harm another child again.

President Obama also said during his eulogy, "Beau Biden brought to his work a mighty heart. He brought to his family a mighty heart. What a good man. What an original."

When he was finished the President hugged his Vice President, and Beau's grieving wife.

Beau's younger sister Ashley offered a loving tribute to her older brother who she called the captain of her life .

"He was my first love, and what a beautiful example of love he provided," said Ashley Biden.

Joe Biden's first wife and their daughter Amy were killed in automobile accident in 1972. Beau and his brother Hunter were injured.

Saturday, Hunter told the gathering his first memory was in the hospital with Beau.

He said Beau was telling him, "I love you, I love you, I love you, over, and over, and over. And in the 42 years since he never stopped holding my hand. He never stopped telling me just how much he loves me," said Hunter Biden.

During the service Chris Martin from the rock band Coldplay performed a solo.

The White House said Martin had heard through a family friend that Beau Biden was a Coldplay fan, and Martin volunteered to attend and perform.

He performed the Coldplay song, "Till Kingdom Come." After the song, he hugged the Biden family.

To the sounds of a church bell and a solo horn playing Glory Hallelujah the family left the church and buried their beloved Beau.

The Biden family has requested that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution in the memory of Beau Biden do so to the Beau Biden Foundation for the protection of children.

To make a contribution-- visit the website https://delcf.org/biden/