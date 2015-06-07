Woman Charged After Police Find 5 Pounds of Pot in Car - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Charged After Police Find 5 Pounds of Pot in Car

Posted:
(Photo:MGN) (Photo:MGN)
ELSMERE, Del. (AP) - Elsmere police say they arrested a woman after finding more than five pounds of "low-grade" marijuana inside her car.
    
Police say they searched the home and car of 33-year-old Aquilla Hardy on Friday.
    
WDEL-FM (http://tinyurl.com/qcgla54) reports that police found a small amount of pot in the house. But in the car, they found five pounds, worth about $5,000 on the street.
    
Hardy had been charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices