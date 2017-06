Woman Charged After Police Find 5 Pounds of Pot in Car

Del. (AP) - Elsmere police say they arrested a woman after finding more than five pounds of "low-grade" marijuana inside her car.Police say they searched the home and car of 33-year-old Aquilla Hardy on Friday.WDEL-FM ( http://tinyurl.com/qcgla54 ) reports that police found a small amount of pot in the house. But in the car, they found five pounds, worth about $5,000 on the street.Hardy had been charged with possession with intent to deliver.