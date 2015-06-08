Man Missing in River at Patapsco Valley State Park

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - Police are searching for a 21-year-old swimmer they say jumped in the water at Patapsco Valley State Park and did not resurface.

Authorities say the man disappeared Sunday into the waters below Bloede's Dam. They are treating the situation as a recovery. The Maryland Natural Resource Police say they stopped searching Sunday night, but will resume the search Monday.

The man's name has not been released.

Authorities say the area has signs that say "no swimming."