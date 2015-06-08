Updated: One Dead, One Injured in Pocomoke City Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: One Dead, One Injured in Pocomoke City Fire

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office) (Photo: Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office)
(Photo credit: www.pocomokefire.com) (Photo credit: www.pocomokefire.com)
POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Saturday morning house fire in Pocomoke City that left one person dead and another injured. 

The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred at around 5 a.m. Saturday at 900 Market St. When firefighters from the Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene, observed smoke and fire extending from the two and a half story single family. 

Investigators said firefighters made entry into the dwelling and quickly located a victim on the first floor. This victim was transported by Pocomoke EMS to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. The victim was then transported to Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore.

Upon conducting a secondary search of the structure, a second victim was discovered on the first floor. The second victim was determined to be deceased, according to investigators. 

The names of both victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Authorities said the fire was quickly extinguished. The Stockton, Girdletree, and New Church volunteer fire companies assisted with the suppression of the fire. 

Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately five hours. 

The Worcester County  Bureau of Investigations and the Pocomoke City Police Department are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Chief Deputy Matthew Owens at (410) 632-5666 or by email at mowens@wcfmo.org.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices