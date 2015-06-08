Updated: One Dead, One Injured in Pocomoke City Fire

Md.- Authorities are investigating a Saturday morning house fire in Pocomoke City that left one person dead and another injured.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred at around 5 a.m. Saturday at 900 Market St. When firefighters from the Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene, observed smoke and fire extending from the two and a half story single family.

Investigators said firefighters made entry into the dwelling and quickly located a victim on the first floor. This victim was transported by Pocomoke EMS to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. The victim was then transported to Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore.

Upon conducting a secondary search of the structure, a second victim was discovered on the first floor. The second victim was determined to be deceased, according to investigators.

The names of both victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Authorities said the fire was quickly extinguished. The Stockton, Girdletree, and New Church volunteer fire companies assisted with the suppression of the fire.

Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately five hours.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigations and the Pocomoke City Police Department are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Chief Deputy Matthew Owens at (410) 632-5666 or by email at mowens@wcfmo.org.