Updated: Delaware Court Shooter's Relatives Face Cyberstalking T - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Delaware Court Shooter's Relatives Face Cyberstalking Trial

Posted: Updated:
The New Castle County Courthouse The New Castle County Courthouse

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The federal cyberstalking and conspiracy trial of the widow and children of a man who killed his former daughter-in-law at a Delaware courthouse began with the judge closing the courtroom to the public for questioning of potential jurors.

David Matusiewicz; his mother, Lenore; and his sister, Amy Gonzalez, could face life in prison if convicted of stalking that resulted in the death of David's ex-wife, Christine Belford. Belford and a friend were fatally shot by Thomas Matusiewicz in 2013. Matusiewicz exchanged gunfire with police, then killed himself.

Over objections from reporters, the judge ordered the courtroom sealed Monday while individual members of the jury pool are questioned.

Prosecutors say the defendants conspired for years to torment and stalk Belford.

Thomas Matusiewicz's relatives have denied knowing he intended to kill Belford.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices