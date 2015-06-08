Updated: Delaware Court Shooter's Relatives Face Cyberstalking Trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The federal cyberstalking and conspiracy trial of the widow and children of a man who killed his former daughter-in-law at a Delaware courthouse began with the judge closing the courtroom to the public for questioning of potential jurors.

David Matusiewicz; his mother, Lenore; and his sister, Amy Gonzalez, could face life in prison if convicted of stalking that resulted in the death of David's ex-wife, Christine Belford. Belford and a friend were fatally shot by Thomas Matusiewicz in 2013. Matusiewicz exchanged gunfire with police, then killed himself.

Over objections from reporters, the judge ordered the courtroom sealed Monday while individual members of the jury pool are questioned.

Prosecutors say the defendants conspired for years to torment and stalk Belford.

Thomas Matusiewicz's relatives have denied knowing he intended to kill Belford.