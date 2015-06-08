Dover Man Wanted for Rape - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Wanted for Rape

Posted:
David Perrera David Perrera
DOVER, Del.- Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a Dover man wanted on rape and related charges. 

Dover police said they are looking for 43-year-old David Perra, who is accused of "forcibly raping" a 42-year-old woman at around 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. Perrera is wanted on the charges of second-degree rape and terroristic threatening. 

Anyone with information on Perrera's whereabouts is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App. 

