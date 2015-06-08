Dover Sex Offender Arrested for Teen Rape

DOVER, Del.- Police say they have arrested a 30-year-old sex offender from Dover accused of raping a teenager.

Lamar A. Tower is charged with fourth-degree rape and unlawful sexual conduct against a child by a sex offender.

Dover police said Monday that Trower had sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old female on a date prior to Saturday, June 6.

Following his arrest on the aforementioned charges, Trower was ordered held in default of $80,000 secured bond.