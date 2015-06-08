Coast Guard Medevacs Man 50 Miles off Ocean City

An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City medevaced the man from the fishing vessel on Sunday, June 7. (Photo: Coast Guard)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Coast Guard on Sunday medevaced a 20-year-old man from a fishing boat approximately 50 miles east of Ocean City.

Coast Guard officials said the crew of the Apollo contacted Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders in Philadelphia at 3:36 p.m. to report the man was in need of immediate medical assistance due to respiratory issues.

Officials said an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, N.J, arrived at the fishing vessel at 5 p.m., hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for further medical assistance.

The aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer down to the fishing vessel to assess the man's vitals, according to officials. They said after providing oxygen and seeing his condition stabilize, the swimmer and aircrew deemed it safe to hoist him to the helicopter.

“After all the hoist training we have conducted, it was muscle memory at that point,” said Lt. Leonel Thomas, a helicopter pilot who flew on the case. “It was exciting because it was difficult, but all of the training kicked in and everything came together to make this rescue a success.”

The man is reportedly in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.