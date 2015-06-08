Coast Guard Medevacs Man 50 Miles off Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Coast Guard Medevacs Man 50 Miles off Ocean City

Posted: Updated:
Video screen capture shows a 20-year-old man being hoisted from the fishing vessel Apollo, approximately 50 miles east of Ocean City, Sunday, June 7. (Photo: Coast Guard) Video screen capture shows a 20-year-old man being hoisted from the fishing vessel Apollo, approximately 50 miles east of Ocean City, Sunday, June 7. (Photo: Coast Guard)
An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City medevaced the man from the fishing vessel on Sunday, June 7. (Photo: Coast Guard) An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City medevaced the man from the fishing vessel on Sunday, June 7. (Photo: Coast Guard)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Coast Guard on Sunday medevaced a 20-year-old man from a fishing boat approximately 50 miles east of Ocean City.

Coast Guard officials said the crew of the Apollo contacted Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders in Philadelphia at 3:36 p.m. to report the man was in need of immediate medical assistance due to respiratory issues.

Officials said an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, N.J, arrived at the fishing vessel at 5 p.m., hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for further medical assistance.

The aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer down to the fishing vessel to assess the man's vitals, according to officials. They said after providing oxygen and seeing his condition stabilize, the swimmer and aircrew deemed it safe to hoist him to the helicopter.

“After all the hoist training we have conducted, it was muscle memory at that point,” said Lt. Leonel Thomas, a helicopter pilot who flew on the case. “It was exciting because it was difficult, but all of the training kicked in and everything came together to make this rescue a success.”

The man is reportedly in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices