Camden Man Arrested for 7th DUI Following Two-car Crash

MAGNOLIA, Del.– Delaware State Police have arrested a Camden man for his 7th DUI offense after he was involved in a two-car crash south of Magnolia.



Troopers said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South State Street and West Birdie Lane. According to police, 18-year-old Charlotte Y. Priest, of Magnolia, was driving a 2002 Toyota Prius northbound of South State Street toward the intersection, while 51-year-old Philippe J. Koehring, of Camden, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix southbound on State Street, and attempting to make a left turn onto West Birdie Lane. Police said the Pontiac pulled out in front of the Prius, who had a green light, and was struck on the right side by the Prius' front bumper. Neither driver was hurt, according to police.



Police said a trooper smelled alcohol on Koehring and began a DUI investigation. Koehring was transported to Troop 3 and charged with his 7th DUI offense and failure to yield the right of way. He was arraigned at JP3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $5,100 cash only bond.



Troopers said Koehring was previously convicted of DUI in 1987, twice in 1990, 1996, 2006 and 2008.