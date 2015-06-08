Flags Stolen from an Ocean City Community

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Hidden Harbour II community in North Ocean City had four flags cut off their community flagpole and stolen.

Christopher Rudolf lives in the community and takes care of the flags. He said he was shocked to discover they were missing.

"Everything was gone. The flags, the ropes. Somebody cut the lines and just took off with everything, and I thought you know who in the world would do something like this," said Rudolf.

The flags included a Hidden Harbour flag, a Maryland State flag, an Ocean City flag, and the American flag. They hung on a nautical style flag pole by the pool.

Rudolf said stealing flags is disrespectful.

"When you steal the symbol that represents not just yourself, but your fellow Countrymen and women your spitting in the face of your fellow citizens," said Rudolf. “That's not cool. People fight and die for our right to fly that flag, and to take it from somebody it's just not right.”

Rudolf suspects it may have been a prank. He said these things happen in June as kids flood into town.

Just last year a lion statue was stolen from a motel, and similar pranks have been pulled throughout the years.

“We have unique circumstance here in Ocean City you know it's the month of June and we've got a lot of young kids here having a good time. And by all means they should do that. You know that's

great. At the same time some of us live here, and work here and theres rules you know you got to respect other peoples property,” said Rudolf.

Josephine Argentino also lives in Hidden Harbour and is upset

“It's ashame because it does make the place look beautiful. We didn't expect that especially here because everybody is so nice. It had to be somebody that doesn't even stay here,” said Argentino.

A police report has been filed with the Ocean City Police Department. They have no suspects at this time.